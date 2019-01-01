The Jimmy Awards Are Live On June 24!

The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

Tickets to the ceremony at the Minskoff Theatre are sold out.

Tony Award®-Winner Ben Platt will host the eleventh annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony on Monday, June 24th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. This marks his second time in the role. He first hosted the ceremony in 2017, the same year that he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen.

Featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances, the competition will feature 86 high school students from 43 regional programs across America. Nominees will be vying for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. This year, over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students are participating in the events leading to the Jimmys Awards ceremony.

“Ben Platt is a tremendously talented performer who perfectly represents what Broadway is all about. He did an outstanding job when he first hosted the ceremony in 2017 and we are thrilled to have him return to the stage this year,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Seeing these young artists step onto a Broadway stage for the first time after a week of intense training is unforgettable. It’s an evening that stays with you long after the lights have dimmed, not only for the 86 nominees competing but for everyone who will be watching and cheering them on.”

“I am thrilled to be back hosting the Jimmy Awards again this year. It is one of my favorite times of the year where everyone comes together to celebrate young talent with a passion for theatre,” said Ben Platt. “I look forward to seeing all of this year’s amazing performances.”

Additionally, the Inspiring Teacher Award presented by Wells Fargo will be bestowed on Matthew Hinson, Northwest School of the Arts; in Charlotte, NC and Tasha Partee, Lawrence Woodmere Academy; in Woodmere, New York for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Since its inception in 2009, the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) has enabled over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships to be awarded to talented students at the national and local level—several of whom have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

NHSMTA nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a ten-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.